Magic Bus India Foundation celebrates Teachers’ Day at Palasbari School

A CORRESPONDENT

PALASBARI: Magic Bus India Foundation, a non-governmental organization, in collaboration with Dahali Karka High School celebrated Teachers’ Day at the school auditorium on Friday.

As part of the programme, Magic Bus India Foundation felicitated the teachers for their outstanding contributions to education. Speaking on the occasion, Magic Bus Cluster Manager Hiranya Bairagi highlighted the pivotal role of teachers in shaping society. “Teachers are the guiding lights of our community. Their dedication not only builds the future of students but also strengthens the nation as a whole,” he said. Headmaster Pratap Mali expressed gratitude to the foundation and the community for their support.

The programme was attended by Headmaster Pratap Mali, Cluster Manager Hiranya Bairagi, SMDC President Dhaneswar Nath, members of the School Management and Development Committee, teachers, students, and parents. The event concluded with cultural performances by students and active participation from parents.

