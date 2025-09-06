Teachers’ Day observed at DHSK College with tributes and felicitation

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: “Teachers shape the destiny of the nation. The future of the nation depends on teachers,” said DHSK College Principal as the Dibrugarh Hanumanbax Surajmal Kanoi College (Autonomous) celebrated Teachers’ Day on Friday.

The Principal said that a teacher should not just teach the curriculum but must also help shape the moral aspects of society. He gave a thoughtful speech on what the world would have looked like without the teaching community. He said that if the teaching community really disappears from the world, the world will suffer from lack of knowledge and that civilization would collapse.

Quoting former President APJ Abdul Kalam, he said, “Teachers are the engineers of society. Teachers always help students find the truth.” He also said that teachers are the soul of the nation and the makers of future citizens.

Lighting a lantern at the statue of the veteran educationist, the Principal mentioned the relationship of DHSK Kanoi College with Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan. The students also presented a public felicitation to the Principal on the occasion of Teachers’ Day.

