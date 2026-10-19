Maha Ashtami Fervor Grips Assam with Grand Rituals and Record Pandal Turnout

A wave of religious fervor swept across Assam on Monday as thousands of devotees gathered at beautifully decorated pandals to celebrate Maha Ashtami. This year, the state is witnessing a historic milestone with a record-breaking 9,002 Durga Puja pandals hosted across its towns and villages.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma credited the festive milestone to the state’s stable socio-political environment. "This record number reflects the peace, trust, and harmony prevailing across Assam," Sarma stated.

Devotees queued from the early hours at the iconic Kamakhya Temple to seek blessings, while creative themes turned cities into open-air galleries. In Guwahati, the Bishnupur Sarbajanin committee became a prime attraction with its water-based 'Naglok' theme, requiring devotees to take a unique boat ride to witness the deity.

“It is exciting to see the Naglok theme. Watching Durga Puja from a boat is a truly unique experience,” said Chayanika Gogoi, a local devotee.

Other major highlights include Latasil's grand Kedarnath Temple replica celebrating its golden jubilee, and stunning Ram Mandir art across various pandals. The day concluded with the deeply auspicious Sandhi Puja rituals, setting the stage for Navami festivities.