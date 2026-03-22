Mahabishnu Yajna in Bongaigaon nears conclusion amid devotional fervour

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BONGAIGAON: The three-day Mahabishnu Yajna, organized by the Assam The three-day Mahabishnu Yajna, organized by the Assam Brahman Samaj, Bongaigaon Anchalik Committee, at Gandhi Field, is underway with devotional fervour, with the first two days of programmes completed.Samaj, Bongaigaon Anchalik Committee, at Gandhi Field, is underway with devotional fervour, with the first two days of programmes completed. The concluding programme will be held on Sunday. The yajna began on March 20 with Mangalacharanam by Bishnu Prasad Upadhyay, followed by its inauguration by MLA Diptimayee Choudhury.

The final day will feature Purnahuti and an open meeting in the presence of Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass and MP Phani Bhusan Choudhury.

Also Read: Assam: Mahabishnu Yajna to be held in Bongaigaon from March 20