BJP in Cachar Hosts Mega Blood Donation Drive on Zubeen Garg's 53rd Birth Anniversary

Silchar: A mega voluntary blood donation drive took place across the Cachar district on 18 November 2025 to mark the 53rd birth anniversary of late cultural icon Zubeen Garg, whose contributions to Assam's artistic and social landscape remain an inspiration for the people across the state.
The programme aims to encourage people towards voluntary blood donation in remembrance of the noted singer.
The event is being carried out at 10 AM at two locations simultaneously. The first camp was at Narsingtala Play Field Ground, Shillongpatty, Silchar, which is organised by the Blood Centre of Silchar Medical College & Hospital (SMCH).
The second camp is reportedly at the CDC Lakhipur Office Field and will be organised by the Blood Centre of S.M. Dev Civil Hospital.
Addressing the media, MLA Dipayan Chakraborty emphasised Zubeen's contribution as a social activist and urged people to follow his legacy. Several dignitaries, including Cachar DC Mridul Kumar Yadav, Rajya Sabha MP Kanad Purkayastha, and other public representatives and officials from the district administration were part of the event.
The event is anticipated to be targeted towards mass participation and focuses on Zubeen Garg’s long-term advocacy of humanitarian causes.
The administration has called upon the media to extend support by way of wide coverage so that more people come forward for blood donation. The event is likely to remain a strong tribute to Zubeen Garg's enduring legacy-one that even today continues to bring people together in acts of service, compassion, and collective goodwill.