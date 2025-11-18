BJP in Cachar Hosts Mega Blood Donation Drive on Zubeen Garg's 53rd Birth Anniversary

The programme aims to encourage people towards voluntary blood donation in remembrance of the noted singer.

The event is being carried out at 10 AM at two locations simultaneously. The first camp was at Narsingtala Play Field Ground, Shillongpatty, Silchar, which is organised by the Blood Centre of Silchar Medical College & Hospital (SMCH).

The second camp is reportedly at the CDC Lakhipur Office Field and will be organised by the Blood Centre of S.M. Dev Civil Hospital.