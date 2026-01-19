Maheswar Saikia awarded one-time Artiste Pension for cultural contributions

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Maheswar Saikia, a resident of Bharalipar in Mahura Mouza under the Bokakhat subdivision, has been awarded a one-time Artiste Pension by the State Government. A retired teacher, former President of the Golaghat District Xahitya Xabha and former President of the Mahuramukh Branch Xahitya Xabha, Saikia is a writer, actor, distinguished Borbayon (traditional lead performer), social worker, and has been closely associated with the Mahuramukh Yuva Natya Sangha. He has made tireless efforts to revive the nearly extinct Boka Bhaona tradition.

Borbayon Saikia has trained five Ganika troupes voluntarily, without remuneration. Under his leadership, the Mahura Regional Agnigarh Shilpi Samaj has participated in various Bhaona competitions held across Assam. As the news of his receiving the one-time Artiste Pension became public, people of the greater Mahuramukh region expressed joy. The Mahuramukh Branch Xahitya Sabha, Mahuramukh Yuva Natya Sangha, Mahuramukh Press Club, Mahuramukh Regional Students’ Union, Kamargaon Regional Lekhika Samaroh Samiti, Ujjiban Voluntary Organization, among others congratulated him. The pension recipient, Maheswar Saikia, expressed his gratitude to the government. On Sunday, the Kamargaon Regional Journalists’ Association felicitated Saikia at his residence. An intimate interaction with him was held in his personal library.

Also Read: Assam: Artiste Awards to Samar Hazarika and Dhanada Pathak