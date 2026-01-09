Pathakpur Shatadal Xahitya Xabha gears up for literary and cultural gathering

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: The Pathakpur Shatadal Xahitya Xabha has announced the organization of its midterm session along with the celebration of Artistes’ Day and a special gathering of lifetime members of the Pathakpur branch of the Axam Xahitya Xabha. The daylong programme is scheduled to be held on January 17 at the Ajagarh village Namghar in Mazbat, under the Pachnoi Cherfang constituency of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC).

The event is expected to witness enthusiastic participation from writers, artistes and literature lovers of the area, reflecting the xabha’s continued commitment to the promotion of Assamese language, literature, and culture.

As part of the preparatory activities, a meeting was convened on January 7 at the Ajagarh Namghar, during which an organizing and reception committee was formally constituted. Veteran social worker Bhagawan Kalita was appointed as the President of the committee while Nayanjyoti Saikia was entrusted with the responsibility of Secretary.

Addressing the media, Shukleswar Saikia, Secretary of the Pathakpur Shatadal Xahitya Xabha, urged the local people and literary enthusiasts to extend wholehearted cooperation to make the programme a meaningful and memorable success. He also invited constructive suggestions and creative ideas to enrich the literary and cultural significance of the event.