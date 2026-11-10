Mahindra Bolero gutted in fire during trial run in Assam's Haflong

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: Panic gripped the area near Synod Gallery in Haflong town on Monday when a Mahindra Bolero suddenly caught fire while being driven on a trial run after repairs. The vehicle was completely reduced to ashes. No one was injured in the incident.

The Bolero, bearing registration number AS08A2742, belongs to Sapa Darkon, a resident of Muolhoi village in Haflong. The vehicle had been sent for repairs to a garage in the Sarkari Bagan area four to five days earlier. It was scheduled to be handed back to the owner on Monday. After the repair work was completed, the vehicle was taken out for a test drive. Near Synod Gallery, flames suddenly erupted.

Eyewitnesses said that the fire originated from the engine and rapidly spread across the entire vehicle due to its intensity. Within minutes, the Bolero was engulfed in flames. The fire brigade was alerted and rushed to the spot to douse the blaze. However, locals alleged that the delayed arrival of the fire service team allowed the fire to spread unchecked, making it impossible to save the vehicle.