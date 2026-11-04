Mainao Club Clinches Historic 25th Bodoland Martyrs Gold Cup Title in Udalguri

Bongaigaon: Club of Bongaigaon emerged as the undisputed champions of the prestigious 25th Bodoland Martyrs Gold Cup, pulling off a thrilling 2–1 victory against Baarhoongkha FC of Kokrajhar. The high-stakes final, which marked the silver jubilee celebration of the historic tournament, was played in front of a packed crowd at the Khoirabari Stadium in Udalguri.

The match delivered pure footballing drama from the opening whistle. Mainao Club, riding on their phenomenal semi-final momentum after defeating Dima United FC 2–0, displayed exceptional tactical prowess and continuous attacking intent.

Baarhoongkha FC, who entered the grand finale after securing a grueling 5–4 penalty shootout win against Assam Police Blues, fought valiantly but struggled to break the disciplined defensive line of the Bongaigaon outfit.

Mainao Club found their breakthroughs with clinically executed goals, keeping Baarhoongkha FC strictly on the defensive for most of the regulation time. While Kokrajhar managed to claw back one goal to set up a tense final few minutes, Mainao Club held their nerve until the final whistle to secure the ultimate glory.

"Winning the silver jubilee edition of this tournament is an unforgettable milestone for our club," a jubilant Mainao Club team representative stated post-match. "The boys played with immense heart, discipline, and passion. Defeating a top-tier opponent like Baarhoongkha FC in the final makes this victory even more special."

Organised jointly to honor the legacy of the martyrs of the Bodoland movement, the tournament concluded amidst a massive celebration of local football talent in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). With this spectacular performance, Mainao Club etches its name into the history books of Assam's regional football landscape.