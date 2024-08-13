Six Bol Bom Pilgrims Killed in Tragic Accident on NH 31 in Kokrajhar

KOKRAJHAR: In a tragic accident, six Bol Bom travellers died on the spot at Mahamaya temple located along National Highway 31 near Kachugaon in Gossaigaon sub division of Kokrajhar district on Monday morning.

Sources said six Bol Bom travellers who were coming from Bihar, came to Mahamaya temple to pour in holy water. The travellers were about to board their vehicle parked on the roadside of the National Highway when the speeding container bearing number RJ 10 GC/0217 hit them from behind. Five persons died on the spot and one in the local hospital. The deceased were identified as Sukraman Roy (29), Biswanath Roy (19), Bappi Ghosh (21), Basudev Roy (22), Naba Ghosh (26) and Biman Roy (22), all from Hatigargh of Gossaigaon.

Sources said the driver Farid Khan and helper Sajjid Khan from Haryana tried to flee but the local people and Kachugaon police caught them and brought to the police station. Further investigation is on to ascertain the cause of the tragic accident.

