Major political development in Diphu Lok Sabha Constituency

Bokajan: In a significant turn of events ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024, Klengdoon Engti, the former MLA from Bokajan Legislative Assembly Constituency, has officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Guwahati. Klengdoon Engti’s decision to switch allegiance from the Indian National Congress (INC) to the BJP has sent shockwaves through the political landscape of the region.

Klengdoon Engti, who hails from a prominent political family, is the son of the esteemed veteran INC leader and former three-time Member of Parliament, Birensing Engti, who represented the Diphu Lok Sabha Constituency. Birensing Engti contested the Lok Sabha elections in 2019 under the INC banner but faced defeat at the hands of Horensing Bey of the BJP.

The Engti family’s political legacy in the Diphu Constituency has witnessed both triumphs and setbacks over the years. Klengdoon Engti himself experienced electoral defeat in the 2016 Assembly elections, where he, as the sitting MLA, was defeated by Dr. Numal Momin of the BJP. Despite his previous electoral setback, Klengdoon’s decision to align with the BJP signifies a strategic move aimed at bolstering his political prospects in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

It is noteworthy that Klengdoon Engti did not contest in the 2021 Assembly elections, indicating a period of political recalibration and strategic planning. His entry into the BJP fold adds another layer of intrigue to the political dynamics of the region as parties gear up for the high-stakes Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

The defection of Klengdoon Engti from the INC to the BJP underscores the shifting political landscape in Diphu Lok Sabha Constituency and sets the stage for an intense electoral battle in the upcoming polls. As political alliances realign and candidates position themselves for electoral success, all eyes will be on Diphu Constituency to witness the unfolding drama of democracy in action.

Also Read: Lok Sabha election: Chief Electoral Officer visits for review meetings in Biswanath district

Also Watch: