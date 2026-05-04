Major water seepage exposes infrastructure concerns at Bongaigaon Railway Station

OUR Correspondent

BONGAIGAON: A major water leakage that had been noticed recently on Platform No. 1 of Bongaigaon Railway Station laid bare its poor condition of infrastructure. The leakage turned into a heavy flow of water, causing inconvenience for passengers.

Such poor construction of railway infrastructure is not new to this station. Earlier, on August 2, 2022, a portion of under-construction Platform No. 2 collapsed, leaving eight contractual labourers seriously injured. Although a magistrate-level inquiry was ordered by the Deputy Commissioner of Bongaigaon, no action or detailed report has been noticed.

Local people raised concerns over repeated cases of defective construction and demanded proper use of public funds.

Ashish Biswas, state general secretary of Hind Mazdoor Sabha, strongly criticized the negligence. He said, “Such negligence should not happen while using public money. Authorities must ensure proper construction and safety of railway assets.”

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