Nobody can sing like Zubeen Garg: Bollywood singer Neeraj Shridhar

HOWLY: The Howly Raax Mahotsav witnessed a special moment on Wednesday night when Bollywood singer Neeraj Shridhar paid a heartfelt tribute to Assam’s beloved music icon Zubeen Garg.

While performing at the grand cultural event, Shridhar paused to express his deep admiration for the Late legend. “Nobody can sing like Zubeen Garg,” he said, sparking an emotional response from the audience, many of whom cheered and applauded in agreement.

Shridhar further honoured the Assamese icon by singing Zubeen’s evergreen hit ‘Mayabini.’ The crowd joined in, turning the venue into a chorus of emotion and nostalgia. His gesture touched the hearts of fans who continue to feel Zubeen’s absence across the state’s cultural landscape.

In addition to the tribute, Neeraj Shridhar performed several of his own popular Bollywood songs, keeping the audience entertained throughout the evening. Shridhar’s words and performance once again showcased Zubeen Garg’s enduring influence, not only among fans in Assam but also among artistes across India.

