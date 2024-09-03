Majuli Residents to Hold Mega Public Meeting Demanding Passage of Heritage Bill

LAKHIMPUR: The people of Majuli have expressed strong resentment for keeping the bill to declare entire Majuli as a heritage site with ‘Heritage Belts and Blocks’ pending in the recent autumn session of the Assam Legislative Assembly. Regarding the issue, a mega public meeting will be held in the island district, which is the hub of Xatriya culture, on September 8. Notably, Majulir Sahitya, a non-governmental organization, had been pressurizing the government of Assam to protect the culture of Majuli by enforcing an Act. The organization welcomed the initiative of the Government of Assam with regard to tabling such a bill in the recent assembly session. Unfortunately, the bill was not passed in the assembly session, leading the Majuli people to express resentment. Under such circumstances, Majulir Sahitya is going to organize a mega public meeting on September 8 to demand the passing of the bill at the earliest. A detailed discussion will be held in the meeting over the issue. The meeting will be held at Majuli Milan Sangha, located at Kamalabari, from 12.00 pm.

