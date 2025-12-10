Assam News

Makhna elephants block Numaligarh National Highway during daily sparring

Amid the ongoing menace of wild elephants in the outskirts of Numaligarh, some of their activities have left the local people surprised.
Makhna elephants
A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Amid the ongoing menace of wild elephants in the outskirts of Numaligarh, some of their activities have left the local people surprised. A herd of makhna (tuskless male) elephants has been seen engaging in sparring almost every day. At Patkatiya in Golaghat district, on National Highway 39, these elephants spent a long time on the road on Monday during the daytime. The highway remained closed for an extended period due to these fights.

