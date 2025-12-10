Makhna elephants block Numaligarh National Highway during daily sparring

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Amid the ongoing menace of wild elephants in the outskirts of Numaligarh, some of their activities have left the local people surprised. A herd of makhna (tuskless male) elephants has been seen engaging in sparring almost every day. At Patkatiya in Golaghat district, on National Highway 39, these elephants spent a long time on the road on Monday during the daytime. The highway remained closed for an extended period due to these fights.

