Malay Barua’s book unveiled in Mangaldai on Swahid Divas

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: In keeping with Swahid Divas, a book 'Swahid Pranamo Tomak' by renowned writer Malay Barua was formally launched by former student leader and senior journalist Bhargab Kumar Das at Kabir Film & Studio in Bhebarghat here on December 10.

The solemn book release ceremony was attended by distinguished personalities including Mrinal Kumar Rajbongshi, General Secretary of Darrang Zilla Xahitya Xabha, Dhiraj Bora, Organizing Secretary of Darrang Zilla Xahitya Xabha, Teacher Harish Deka, Journalist Lakhinath Narah, child artiste Maharnav Shankar Barua, Aradhya Datta Bora, and several other eminent persons.

Releasing the book, chief guest Bhargab Kumar Das analysed the overall context of the book and expressed gratitude to author Malay Barua and Guwahati-based Bhasha Prakashan for beautifully producing and presenting to the public a work that documents the Assam Movement, Language Movement, Medium Movement, Food Movement, and the historic Pothorughat peasant uprising of 1894.

Mrinal Kumar Rajbongshi described the book as a valuable historical document and expressed confidence that this thoughtful work by Malay Barua will effortlessly earn the admiration and love of the people.

All books by Malay Barua will be available at the Rekha Prakashan stall during the Mangaldai Book Fair from December 12 to 18.

Also Read: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya releases book 'Hum Bharat ke Log'