Man fatally stabbed at Sadharu Mela; police arrest accused

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: A case was registered at Biswanath Chariali Police Station regarding assault leading to death in the wee hours of Saturday. An FIR has been lodged by the complainant, Babujan Ali, son of Md. Hussain Ali, resident of Village Nurpur Ghahigaon, under Sootea Police Station.

As per the FIR, on 11th at around 2:45 am, the accused persons Sahar Ali and Barjahan Ali allegedly assaulted the victim Towel Ali, son of Babujan Ali during an altercation at the Sadharu Lakhipuja Mela. It has been alleged that the accused attacked the victim with a knife, causing grievous injuries. The victim was immediately taken to Tezpur Medical College and Hospital (TMCH), where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Upon receiving the information, the Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) and the Officer-in-Charge, Biswanath Chariali Police Station, promptly visited the scene and initiated a thorough investigation. A case has been registered, and the main accused Sahar Ali along with his team members have been apprehended under the close supervision of the Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime), Biswanath Chariali, informed Subhasish Baruah, senior superintendent of police, Biswanath.

