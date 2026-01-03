Man held with illegal wildlife items at Amguri Bagan in Sivasagar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: Forest officials apprehended a man with illegal wildlife items at Amguri Bagan in Sivasagar district on Friday. The accused has been identified as Imsanliba Awo, son of Late Sama Lamba Awo, a resident of Wamakan village under Tzudkong police station in Mokokchung district of Nagaland. According to official sources, Imsanliba Awo was apprehended at around 11 am by Raju Das, Forester-1 of Haluating Beat office, along with his team during an operation at Amguri Bagan. During the search, forest personnel recovered two leopard skins and approximately 10 kilograms of animal bones from the possession of the accused. The seized items are suspected to be linked to illegal wildlife trade. The accused has been taken into custody and further investigation is underway. A case has been registered vide No. SIV/WLO/02 under the relevant provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, officials said.

