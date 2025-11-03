Man injured as firecracker meant to scare wild elephants misfires in Rajabari

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The menace of wild elephants has intensified in the outskirts of Numaligarh. As dusk falls, the elephants invade paddy fields ready for harvest. Over the past few days, herds of wild elephants have been roaming freely in the Kuruwabahi area of Numaligarh. The elephants, descending from the Karbi hills in search of food, were being chased away by forest officials on Saturday evening by bursting firecrackers. One person, identified as Birbal Ghatowal, sustained minor injuries from fragments of a firecracker burst. The incident occurred at Nepalikuti village in Rajabari, where a herd of wild elephants entered the area at dusk. While forest department personnel were attempting to drive them away, one of the firecrackers misfired, injuring the man. Forest officials brought the injured person to the Bokakhat Kamala Miri Civil Hospital, where he received first aid treatment.

