Man Killed in Wild Elephant Attack in Numaligarh, Golaghat District

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: For the past several days, wild elephants have been roaming around the villages of Numaligarh and Morongi areas of Golaghat district in search of food, causing severe difficulties for many farmers. Amidst this situation, a tragic incident occurred on Sunday evening when a man was killed in a wild elephant attack.

The wild elephant attacked a man named Gopal Bhumij (21 years) of 5 No. Rongbong village. He was rushed in a critical condition to Golaghat Kushal Konwar Civil Hospital, but he reportedly died on the way.

