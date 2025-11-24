Assam Govt Issues New Action Plan to Curb Rising Human–Elephant Conflict

Guwahati: With human-elephant conflict escalating across Assam, the state government has unveiled a comprehensive action plan aimed at ensuring “long-term coexistence” between local communities and the region’s elephant population. The fresh guidelines focus on combining conservation with human safety while modernising the state’s response system.

A key feature of the framework is the creation of Gaja Mitra teams, trained local volunteers deployed in high-conflict districts. These teams will assist in early warning, crowd management and rapid response during elephant movement in village areas. Each member will receive a monthly allowance of ₹500 for basic expenses, along with logistical support such as torches, megaphones, uniforms, shoes and crackers for driving elephants away safely. In the event of a Gaja Mitra’s death during conflict response, the government will provide ₹5 lakh as ex gratia to the next of kin.

To improve monitoring, the state government plans to deploy AI-enabled camera traps and establish real-time information networks that alert villagers about herd movement. The government will also construct watchtowers at vulnerable points to track elephants and reduce crop damage, especially during the paddy harvesting season when conflict rises.

Another major component of the plan is guiding herds safely through their traditional routes. Temporary solar-powered single-strand fencing will be put up not to block their paths but to steer them away from human habitation. Additionally, the government will restore and digging natural water bodies to ensure easy access for elephants. In areas lacking water, check dams, water-harvesting structures, saucer-shaped water holes and solar pumps will be built to provide reliable water sources within forest zones.

The plan will be implemented annually from October to March, coinciding with the months when conflict reaches its highest levels. A district-level committee headed by the guardian minister will oversee execution and review progress. Funding will be made at the CAMPA (Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority) Fund, which will also support eco-restoration initiatives, including plantations with high nutritional value for elephants. Assam has already witnessed 71 human deaths and 41 elephant fatalities this year, high the urgency of effective intervention. The government hopes the multi-pronged strategy will reduce casualties while protecting the state’s wildlife and rural communities.