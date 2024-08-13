Man Kills Parents in Karimganj, Broadcasts Crime Live on Facebook Before Arrest

Silchar: In a feat of hysteria, a son killed his father and mother with a chopper and then showed the gory scene live in the Facebook. The deadly incident happened at Brahmanshashan, a village in Karimganj’s Nilambajar on Sunday evening. The killer son, identified as Abdul Halim, who absconded after the crime, was arrested from Asimganj area in Patharkandi at Sunday late night. Local sources said, Halim, 33 and his 75 years old father Abdul Salam had a heated altercation on a family issue on Sunday evening. At one point Halim lost his temper and attacked his father with a sharpened dagger. Hailm’s mother Badrunessa tried to stop him and was similarly attacked by her son. Both Salam and Badrunessa died on the spot. Hailm then switched on his Facebook page live and showed how his parents were lying dead in a pool of blood. After some time, he escaped from the scene.

Meanwhile, local residents rushed to the house of Salam and saw the gory scene. Later police arrived at the spot and search for Halim began. However, he was soon caught by the police in Asimganj.

