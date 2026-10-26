Man Missing After Falling into Brahmaputra River in Hatsingimari

HATSINGIMARI: A massive search and rescue operation is underway in the South Salmara-Mankachar district after a local man went missing in the Brahmaputra River.

The incident occurred at Bheramara Char (a riverine sandbar) when the individual, identified as Chand Miah, accidentally fell into the river while cutting grass along the banks.

Upon receiving the alarm, the local administration promptly deployed the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to initiate an emergency operation. Accompanied by local police and experienced local divers, rescue teams are braving treacherous, unpredictable currents to locate the missing man.

"Our teams reached the spot immediately after the alert. The Brahmaputra has highly volatile underwater currents here, which makes the rescue operation deeply challenging," stated an official coordinating the SDRF team.

Distraught family members and village residents have gathered at the riverbank, waiting anxiously for updates. As nightfall approaches, teams are intensifying their search downstream, though no trace of Chand Miah has been found yet.