Manas National Park reopens for eco-tourism season

KOKRAJHAR: The State level function of World Tourism Day with the theme “Tourism and Peace” and reopening of Manas National Park for the eco-tourism season was jointly inaugurated by Minister for Tourism, Jayanta Mallabaruah and BTC CEM Pramod Boro. Organized by Assam Tourism in collaboration with Bodoland Tourism and the Forest department, the programme highlighted the importance of sustainable tourism in fostering economic growth and community development.

Speaking at the occasion, Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah stressed the vital role tourism plays in driving socio-economic development. "Tourism is a key engine of growth, creating jobs and fostering economic opportunities. Our commitment is to place Assam on the global tourism map by strengthening infrastructure and enhancing the overall visitor experience. The reopening of Manas National Park is a step towards showcasing Assam’s natural beauty to the world and also empowering local communities," he remarked.

BTC CEM Pramod Boro echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the positive impact of peace and stability in the Bodoland Territorial Region on tourism growth. "With peace returning to BTR, the region is becoming an increasingly attractive destination for tourists. Eco-tourism not only helps preserve our natural heritage but also drives the socio-economic development of local communities. We are committed to expanding eco-tourism initiatives to ensure sustainable growth while creating livelihood opportunities for the people," Boro stated.

The observance of World Tourism Day at Manas National Park highlighted the park’s potential as a hub for sustainable tourism. In a symbolic gesture, Minister Mallabaruah and BTC Chief Boro enjoyed a jeep safari in the national park and rafting expedition on the Beki River, showcasing the adventurous side of Manas. The park’s diverse wildlife, scenic landscapes, and adventure sports like rafting are expected to draw a significant number of tourists this season.

In this connection, prizes to the winners of Photography and Videography competitions, best homestay, best guide etc. were distributed by the guests.

Earlier, in the morning, Minister Jayanta Mallah Baruah and BTC chief Pramod Boro jointly inaugurated the traditional procession and cycle rally at Manas National Park and plantation programme at Barangabari village as a part of adopted village under Green Bodoland Mission.

The government of BTR extended an invitation to nature lovers and tourists to explore the beauty of Manas National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site known for its vibrant ecosystems and serene surroundings. The World Tourism Day programme was attended by BTC Deputy Chief Gobindo Basumatary, several EMs of BTC including Tourism EM Dharma Narayan Das, ATDC Chairman Rituparno Baruah, and several senior officials of the Government of Assam and BTR.

