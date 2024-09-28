Two Bodoland University professors earn recognition in world’s top scientists list

KOKRAJHAR: Two esteemed faculty members from Bodoland University (BU) have been featured in the prestigious list of the world’s top 2% scientists for 2024. Sources from the BU informed that the global list, jointly released by Elsevier and Stanford University, USA, on September 16 highlights scientific excellence across various disciplines.

Dr. Hemen Sarma, Associate Professor and Head of the Department of Botany, and Dr. Sanjay Basumatary, Professor and Head of the Department of Chemistry, have been recognized for their exceptional contributions to research and innovation. This remarkable honour reflects the growing prominence of Bodoland University in the global scientific arena and serves as an inspiration for young scholars across the region.

Their inclusion on the list brings immense pride to BTR, reinforcing the region’s commitment to academic and scientific excellence. This marks the second consecutive year Dr. Hemen Sarma has secured a place on Stanford University’s esteemed list (Current position is 56758) of the world’s leading scientists for his outstanding research in the fields of ‘Environment’ and ‘Biotechnology.’

Meanwhile, Dr. Sanjay Basumatary has earned his place on this prestigious list (Current position is 115671) for the first time for his outstanding contribution to the field of renewable energy and chemistry. This year, 2,17,097 scientists all over the world have been listed.

Dr. Hemen Sarma earned his Ph.D. in Botany from Gauhati University in 2008 and went on to pursue postdoctoral studies at North East Hill University, Shillong (2009–10), and the Institute of advanced studies in Science and Technology (I.A.S.S.T.), Guwahati (2011–12), both located in India. Dr. Sarma is interested in studying emerging pollutants and finding ways to clean them up using plant-microbe technology, nanobiotechnology, and environmentally sustainable practices, including bioresources. He has over 100 publications in peer-reviewed journals, conference papers, books, chapters, and patents. He is the Elsevier Book Series Editor for “Advances in Biotechnology and Bioengineering.” With a tenure of 17 years in academia, Dr. Samra’s expertise extends beyond research, and he has completed a research project sponsored by the department of Biotechnology, Government of India, New Delhi. His academic contributions have been acknowledged through numerous awards, distinctions, and fellowships, including the DBT-Overseas Associateship (2015–16), DBT-Research Associateship (2011–12), IISc Research Associateship (2009), and UGC-Dr. DS Kothari Postdoctoral Fellowship Awards (2009–2010).

Meanwhile Prof. Sanjay Basumatary, born on September 9, 1983, is from Tulshijhora (Tipkai) of Kokrajhar district. He pursued his education up to the 8th standard at Tipkai HS School in Bodo medium. Then, he moved to Sapatgram Amalgamated Academy and completed his H.S.L.C. in 2000. He did his H.S. in science from B.R.P.L. Vidyalaya, Dhaligaon, in 2002, and B.Sc. from Kokrajhar Govt. College in 2005 and MSc in Chemistry from Gauhati University in 2007. He received his Ph.D. in Chemistry from Gauhati University in 2012 under the supervision of Prof. Dibakar Chandra Deka. He joined as an assistant professor in the department of Chemistry at Bineswar Brahma Engineering College, Kokrajhar in August, 2010. After that, he joined the Bodoland University in August, 2014 and became a Professor of Chemistry at Bodoland University in November, 2021. His research interests include renewable energy, biodiesel, catalysis, adsorption, natural products, carbon dots, and wastewater treatment. He has produced a total of five doctoral students and has published several research papers in national and international journals.

Also Read: Dhubri Hosts Interactive Session on Effective Implementation of Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016

Also watch: