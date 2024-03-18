Orgeng FC lift Dr T Ao Invitational Football tournament title beats Kamrupa FC by 3-1 at Sipajhar

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Orgeng FC of Dimakuchi clinched the Dr T Ao Invitational Football tournament title beating Kamrupa FC by 3-1 at Sipajhar today. Arjun Mardie put Orgeng ahead in 13 minute and four minutes later he increased the margin scoring the second goal. Suman Basumatary (67th minute) was the other scorer for Orgeng. Kamrupa FC reduced one through Hitjyoti Kochari. Arjun later received the best player award of the meet. Birkhong Daimary collected the best goalkeeper award.

The closing ceremony was attended by Dilip Saikia, MP, Mangaldoi Paramananda Rajbongshi, MLA of Sipajhar, Arjuna awardee Nayanmoni Saikia, Secretary of BTR Dithakananda Hazarika, veteran Sports organizers Balendra Mohan Chakravarty and Rajib Prakash Baruah respectively.

