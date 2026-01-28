Mangaldai: Darrang joins Republic Day celebrations with patriotic fervour

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: Along with the rest of the country, the 77th Republic Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm in Darrang district. At the centrally organized event held at the Kachari Maidan in Mangaldai, the District Commissioner of Darrang, Pubali Gohain, accompanied by Senior Superintendent of Police Hemanta Kumar Das, unfurled the national flag.

The district commissioner received the salute from the march-past performed by the district police, NCC cadets, and students. A total of 14 platoons participated in the event.

In her speech, the district commissioner paid deep tributes to the prominent freedom fighters of Darrang namely Pandit Dineswar Sarma, Pani Ram Das, Ratneswar Sarma, Tankeswar Sarma, and others for their sacrifices for the country’s independence. She highlighted the developmental achievements of various government departments in the district over the past year and shed light on the various government welfare schemes being implemented for the welfare of the district’s residents under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.

In the march-past competition, the 5th Assam Battalion NCC (Boys) team from Mangaldai College secured the first position. Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Udmari, secured the second position, while the 5th Assam Battalion NCC (Girls) team from Mangaldai College claimed the third position.

The event featured symbolic tableau exhibitions by the departments of Agriculture, Election, Health, Public Health Engineering, and Social Welfare. Additionally, the rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’ by artistes, a yoga demonstration by the District Sports Office, and a dance performance by Trinayan Sangeet Mahavidyalaya made the programme even more enchanting. As part of disaster management, an earthquake mock drill was also conducted.

Co-District Commissioner Papori Das unfurled the Tricolour at Sipajhar while Co-District Commissioner Ajit Kalita unfurled the national flag at Dalgaon.

