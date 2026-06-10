Mangaldai Teacher’s Debut Book ‘Contours of Conviction’ Released in Guwahati

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: ‘Contours of Conviction,’ the debut book by author and columnist and a senior teacher of JNV, Darrang, Debika Dutta, was formally launched on Sunday at Purbayon Publication in Guwahati. The book, published by Dr Amrit Kumar Upadhyaya, is a collection of 34 insightful articles delving into a wide spectrum of socio-political, cultural, and contemporary issues concerning Assam, the Northeast, and the nation at large.

Prof Ramesh Chandra Deka, Vice-Chancellor of Cotton University, released the book. In his inaugural address, Prof Deka lauded Dutta’s sincere efforts in addressing pressing issues related to the region and the country through her writings. He noted that such works play a vital role in enriching public discourse and fostering a deeper understanding of contemporary challenges and opportunities.

Also Read: Nagaon DC releases book Ardha Akashar Jilmil Tora at women’s felicitation programme in Morigaon