Nagaon DC releases book Ardha Akashar Jilmil Tora at women’s felicitation programme in Morigaon

A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: Fifty-nine women were honoured by Project Morigaon, a Morigaon-based premier literary and cultural organisation, at Morigaon Pobitora Hut auditorium on Monday. A book titled ‘Ardha Akashar Jilmil Tora,’ edited by the President of the project, Bubumoni Goswami, was released by the Nagaon District Commissioner, Devasish Sharma. While inaugurating the book, DC Sharma appreciated the initiative to recognise and encourage the talents in women by providing them with a proper platform.

Also Read: Nagaon DC Joins Students at Nature Camp, Promotes Environmental Conservation