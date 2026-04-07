MANGALDAI: BJP holds huge election rally in minority stronghold Shyampur

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: Taking Assam’s security and development as the main agenda, the BJP has geared up for the upcoming Assam Assembly election. On Monday, a massive election meeting was held in Shyampur, a religious minority-dominated area of Darrang, in support of the BJP candidate for the 51-Dalgaon LAC, Krishna Saha. Addressing the gathering as the chief guest, BJP’s State President and Parliamentarian Dilip Saikia carried out extensive election campaigning in favour of the party candidate. In his speech, he highlighted various public welfare schemes of the BJP government and appealed to the people to ensure Krishna Saha’s victory with a huge margin of votes for the all-round development of the Dalgaon constituency in the coming days.

The presence of a large number of people from the religious minority community at this election meeting in Shyampur was particularly noteworthy.

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