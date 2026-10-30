Sankosh River Surge: Massive Evacuations in Alipurduar and Dhubri Following Bhutan Glacial Breach

Bhutan: A catastrophic Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) at Shintaphu Lake in northwestern Bhutan has triggered emergency flash-flood warnings and massive evacuations downstream in the Indian states of Assam and West Bengal.

The breach occurred on the evening of Thursday, October 29, 2026, in Bhutan's high-altitude Gasa district. Millions of gallons of water surged into the Mo Chhu river system, obliterating infrastructure at the Gasa Tshachu hot springs and damaging a key solar irrigation project before heading straight toward the transboundary Sankosh River.

The Central Water Commission (CWC) immediately sounded a special flood advisory warning of rapid water rises. In West Bengal’s Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, and Jalpaiguri districts, authorities placed communities on a strict "Red Alert". Over 10,000 residents living along the Sankosh riverbed have already been relocated to safe relief shelters.

Local officials have urged calm while maintaining rigorous preparedness. Alipurduar Police Superintendent Amit Kumar Shaw assured the public there is no need to panic as administrative agencies work actively on high alert. Concurrently, West Bengal Minister Manoj Kumar Oraon advised residents near the Sankosh River to spread awareness quickly.

In lower Assam, districts including Dhubri, Kokrajhar, and Baksa are bracing for surging waters and erosion. The Assam Chief Minister's Office confirmed maximum readiness, stating local teams are deployed on the ground, backed by heavy deployment of NDRF disaster management units monitoring shifting river levels.