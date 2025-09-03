Manjit Raj Konwar to receive Hemanta Kumar Baruah Memorial Youth Award

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: The Hemanta Kumar Baruah Memorial Youth Award will be bestowed on young journalist and researcher of songs and music, Manjit Raj Konwar, in recognition of his sustained efforts in preserving and promoting Assamese musical literature through research-based work. The award will be conferred on October 29, marking the fourth death anniversary of eminent academic, writer, and multi-talented personality Hemanta Kumar Baruah of Tezpur.

Manjit Raj Konwar, who has devoted himself to the study and research of modern Assamese musical heritage, has also established a vast private archive at his residence as a collector and conservator of Assamese music. He has edited the collected writings of Kamal Narayan Choudhury and the Bhupen Hazarika Special Issue of Xatxori magazine and published over a hundred scholarly essays on the history of Assamese music and edited three volumes of Bhupendra Jyoti, the souvenir journal of the Bhupen Hazarika Cultural Trust. An Economics graduate with a postgraduate degree in Journalism, Manjit Raj Konwar is currently serving as News Editor at electronic news channel.

As in previous years, the award presentation ceremony will be organized at the Alumni Gallery of Darrang College.

