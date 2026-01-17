Manoranjan Sen conferred ‘Shishu Bandhu’ title at State Children’s Conference

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The valedictory ceremony of the 18th Biennial State Children’s Conference and the Mahorajata (Silver Jubilee) Year of the All Assam Moinaparijat was held over four days at the Zubeen Garg Coordination Field, Porabongla (Morongi), Golaghat, under the auspices of the Golaghat District Moinaparijat. At the programme, in recognition of his contributions towards upholding the principles and ideals of the All Assam Moinaparijat and for his dedicated efforts towards the physical, mental, and intellectual development of children, Bokakhat town resident Manoranjan Sen was conferred the title ‘Shishu Bandhu’ (Friend of Children) by the All Assam Moinaparijat.

