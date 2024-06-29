Man's Body Recovered from River Dibru in Tinsukia; Incident Highlights Lack of CCTV Surveillance at Tourist Spot

DIGBOI: The body of 34 year-old of Sanjay Sharma was fished out of river Dibru at Nazirating Ghat under Digboi police station in Tinsukia district here on Friday afternoon. The team of SDRF with assistance from local villagers recovered the body that sank to the bottom of the river. The deceased Sharma was swimming in the river when suddenly he was drowned and had gone missing since Thursday afternoon at around 1.30 pm.

Nazirating ghat and its catchment areas known for its greenery and scenic beauty has been developed into a hot tourist destination wherin tourism festival is organised annual. Though the entire landscape is equipped with infra structures and other amenities of tourist utilities, ironically the CCTV cameras were not functional.

If the hotspots and vulnerable locations were monitored, it would be easy to determine the precise nature of minor incidents or any undesirable events.

Meanwhile, the relatives of the deceased said that late Sharma had come from Nepal to his birth place Bogapani Ubhotajan in Digboi just four days ago to dispose off his property. Sanjay was scheduled to depart for Japan to join new service on Friday. “The parents are expected to reach Digboi on Saturday,” added the relatives. The body of the deceased has been sent for postmortem.

