Ranjeet Kumar Dass holds review meeting in Sivasagar

SIVASAGAR: Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Minister of Panchayat and Rural Development, Assam attended a review meeting of Panchayat & Rural Development Department in Sivasagar on Friday. During the meeting, the minister discussed the progress of various works of the Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission.

As part of the special initiative taken in Sivasagar district, a mask made by members of the mask industry and a statue of Ganesha made by members of the pottery art were handed over to the rural body minister.

In the meeting, the minister also launched the bakery biscuit brand named ‘Asomi Chandana’s Treat’ started by Lakhpati Baideo Chandana Saikia Kalita, who has been self-employed through this business. He also called for taking initiatives for the creation of more such for lakhpati baideos.

He also discussed various measures to promote self-employment of poor women of the villages, empowering the self-help groups. Sivasagar District Commissioner Aditya Vikram Yadav, District Development Commissioner Samiran Bora, Chief Executive Officer of Sivasagar Zilla Parishad Aswini Doley and officials of P&RD department, ASRLM and FPD&CA were also present in the meeting.

