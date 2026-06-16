Margherita administration reviews LPG supply, stresses better home delivery

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA: In response to concerns raised by consumers regarding LPG availability and distribution in parts of the Margherita co-district, the Margherita co-district administration convened a review meeting on Monday at the conference hall of the office of the co-district commissioner to assess the prevailing situation and identify measures to ensure uninterrupted LPG supply and improved consumer services.

The meeting, chaired by Rahul Doley, Co-District Commissioner, Margherita, was attended by officials of the Food, Public Distribution & Consumer Affairs Department, representatives of the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), and other concerned officials. To mitigate the difficulties faced by consumers, the co-district commissioner emphasised that home delivery services must be strengthened and requested IOCL officials to issue necessary directions to the concerned distributorship for ensuring effective doorstep delivery of LPG cylinders.

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