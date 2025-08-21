Retired Teacher and Cultural Activist Nilamoni Gogoi Felicitated by Nakatani High School

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: Nilamoni Gogoi, noted cultural activist, retired teacher of Nakatani High school, Konwerpur in Sivasagar district, was warmly felicitated by the school fraternity on Tuesday. On this occasion, an open session was held.

The meeting started with folk songs performed by Krishnaku Hazarika while the students who passed the high school examination in 2025 with good results were felicitated and prizes distributed amongst the students who successfully won various events.

Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi took part in the meeting as a guest of honour. In his speech, he criticized the lack of basic amenities in government institutions and assured the school authority of funds for procurement of land for school infrastructure development.

The meeting was chaired by Pabitra Bhuyan, President of the school management committee. Dr Simanta Baruah, Assistant Professor, Bir Lachit Borphukan College, Sivasagar College, graced the meeting as an appointed speaker and narrated briefly the new education policy.

The meeting was anchored by Arupjyoti Bora, Assistant Teacher of the school, while Dipak Arandhara, Headmaster of the school, delivered a speech. The meeting was also attended by Santipur Gaon Panchayat President Rashmi Bora, Konwerpur Press Club President Padum Kumar Saikia, Raju Lahon, Headmaster, No. 65 Nakatani LP School, Md Abdul Hannan, Assistant Teacher, Harmatigarh LP School, Sasanka Nath, Monuj Gogoi, assistant teachers of Silpukhuri High School, senior citizens Ajit Bora, Prafulla Saikia, Mahendra Shaikia, Meghshyam Rajkhowa, Mukul Gogoi, Prosen Saikia, and many other dignitaries. In the meeting, retired teacher Nilamoni Gogoi was presented with a citation, safura, seleng chador, an umbrella, a pair of clothes, and a package of books. The speakers highlighted the contributions of outgoing teacher Nilamoni Gogoi towards building society. In his speech, Nilamoni Gogoi spoke about his long service in the school and expressed his sincere thanks and gratitude to the family of the school for their love and affection towards him.

Also Read: Retired teacher and social worker Pramod Chandra Sarma passes away at 77

Also Watch: