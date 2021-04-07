Martyr jawan Dilip Kumar Das cremated with full State honours

A CORRESPONDENT



PATHSALA: Dilip Kumar Das, an inspector with the 210 battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), who sacrificed his life for the nation in Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh, hailing from the newly-created Bajali district of Assam, was cremated with full state honours on Tuesday.

After the attack on Saturday, Das was found in the wee hours of Sunday and was immediately sent to the district hospital in Raipur where the doctor declared him 'dead'. The mortal remains of the martyr reached Guwahati airport on Tuesday morning. From there, his mortal remains were taken to 175 Bn CRPF camp situated at Dharapur and then to his hometown at Bharegaon village, Sarupeta. A pall of gloom descended in the entire area after the death of the jawan.

Heart-rending scenes were witnessed at the house of the martyr where the grief-stricken relatives, including his wife and two children, were wailing at his untimely demise. Das joined the CRPF in 2001 at Chhattisgarh and was posted in Chhattisgarh at the time of the attack. He is survived by his wife Pranjali Das and two daughters, namely Hiyamani Das (11) and Risha Das (03), along with his father Banamali Das and mother Maina Das, besides a host of relatives and well wishers. His funeral was performed with State honour.

At least 22 security personnel were killed and 30 others injured in an encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh on Saturday.

The attack took place in a forest along the border between Bijapur and Sukma districts in Chhattisgarh.

