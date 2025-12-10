Nagaon Pays Tribute to Assam Agitation Martyrs with Two-Day Swahid Diwas Celebrations

Nagaon: The Nagaon District Administration observed Swahid Diwas with a two-day programme to honour the 860 martyrs of the Assam Agitation. The event began on Tuedsay evening at the District Commissioner’s office, where DC Devasish Sharma, IAS, opened a photo exhibition dedicated to the people who sacrificed their lives during the movement. The photographs reminded visitors of the struggle that shaped Assam’s identity.

After the inauguration, a diya-lighting ceremony was held in the courtyard. Officials, dignitaries and local residents joined the District Commissioner in lighting lamps as a mark of respect. In his address, Sharma called the martyrs “the noble children of Mother Assam” and said their stories must be passed on to younger generations.