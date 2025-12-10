Nagaon Pays Tribute to Assam Agitation Martyrs with Two-Day Swahid Diwas Celebrations

Nagaon: The Nagaon District Administration observed Swahid Diwas with a two-day programme to honour the 860 martyrs of the Assam Agitation. The event began on Tuedsay evening at the District Commissioner’s office, where DC Devasish Sharma, IAS, opened a photo exhibition dedicated to the people who sacrificed their lives during the movement. The photographs reminded visitors of the struggle that shaped Assam’s identity.
After the inauguration, a diya-lighting ceremony was held in the courtyard. Officials, dignitaries and local residents joined the District Commissioner in lighting lamps as a mark of respect. In his address, Sharma called the martyrs “the noble children of Mother Assam” and said their stories must be passed on to younger generations.
Artists from the Navasuruj Cultural Group of Dakshinpat performed Diha Naam, adding a peaceful and devotional touch to the evening.
The programme was attended by Zila Parishad CEO Manoj Kumar Chikaria, District Development Commissioner Devyani Choudhury, Additional District Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, department heads, staff and many residents. The entire courtyard glowed with lamps lit in memory of the martyrs.
The District Information and Public Relations Office issued a statement highlighting the event and reaffirming the administration’s commitment to honouring the legacy of the Assam Agitation.