Mason Killed, Another Injured as Roof of Under-Construction House Collapses in Morigaon

A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: A mason lost his life while another was seriously injured after the roof of a house they were constructing collapsed on them in Morigaon. According to reports, masons Hemanta Nath and Sanjib Bordoloi were constructing the residence of one Hemanta Bordoloi when the incident occurred. Hemanta Nath succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at the Morigaon Civil Hospital, while Sanjib Bordoloi has been admitted to the Gauhati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH).

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