Morigaon Revives Abandoned Government Building as Apsara Wedding Hall

A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: Effective utilisation of public assets is a cornerstone of sustainable development and prudent financial management. A notable example of this approach is the successful transformation of an abandoned government building in Morigaon town into the Apsara Wedding Hall and Guest House.

The building was originally constructed around ten years ago at a cost of Rs 75 lakh as a single-storeyed structure comprising four rooms on the ground floor. However, due to the lack of long-term vision in the original initiative, along with the absence of essential infrastructural facilities such as running water, electricity connection, and furniture, the building remained unused for several years and gradually turned into an abandoned public asset.

Recognising its untapped potential, a renewed and forward-looking initiative was undertaken in April 2025 to redevelop the structure into a modern wedding hall and guest house. The project commenced with an initial investment of Rs 25 lakh. Subsequently, the scope of work was expanded, converting the building from a single-storeyed to a three-storeyed structure. To complete the project, an additional Rs 36 lakh was sanctioned from the own source revenue head of the Zilla Parishad.

The construction work was completed in October 2025, and the facility was named Apsara Wedding Hall and Guest House. It was inaugurated on October 22, 2025, by the then Water Resource Minister, Pijush Hazarika, marking the successful revival of a long-neglected public asset.

In keeping with social inclusion objectives, provision has also been made to allot the wedding hall for five days every month to brides belonging to the Below Poverty Line category.

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