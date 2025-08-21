Massive Diphu protest slams KAAC for allocating tribal land to corporates

A CORRESPONDENT

KHERONI: On Wednesday, Diphu town, the headquarters of Karbi Anglong District, witnessed a massive protest led by All Party Hills Leaders Conference (APHLC) President Jones Ingti Kathar. The demonstration targeted the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) and its Chief Executive Member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang, accusing the BJP-led administration of undermining the Sixth Schedule provisions and allocating tribal land to corporate entities.

The protest, which began at Birla and culminated at the Karbi Anglong District Commissioner’s Office, saw significant participation from local residents and was joined by Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) President Lurinjyoti Gogoi. Protesters voiced their outrage through placards and slogans such as ‘Tuliram No - Tribal CEM,’ ‘BJP Go Back,’ and ‘Tuliram Go Back,’ reflecting deep discontent with the KAAC leadership.

Gogoi sharply criticized CEM Tuliram Ronghang, alleging a conspiracy to hand over tribal and indigenous lands to corporate houses for personal gain. He accused the BJP of failing to honour its election promise to fully implement the Sixth Schedule, which grants autonomy and safeguards land rights for tribal communities in Karbi Anglong. “While Tuliram builds a lavish home worth two hundred crores, the tribal and indigenous people of the hills are forced to live in katcha houses,” Gogoi stated, branding Ronghang as ‘anti-tribal and anti-indigenous.’ He further claimed that thousands of bighas of protected land under the Sixth Schedule are being allocated to corporate entities, threatening the region’s cultural and economic heritage.

The protest underscored growing tensions between the KAAC and local communities, who demanded the protection of their constitutional rights and an end to land allotments favouring corporate interests. The demonstration signalled a unified stand by APHLC and AJP to safeguard Karbi Anglong’s tribal identity and autonomy.

Also Read: Assam: Effigy of KAAC CEM burnt in protest against election intrusion in Diphu

Also Watch: