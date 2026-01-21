Massive electoral parade marks final day of Congress ticket applications

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: With the upcoming Assembly election drawing closer, the state has entered a phase of intense electoral activity. Aspirants across constituencies are thronging party offices, each hoping for their fortunes to shine as the competition for candidature intensifies.

The newly-created 27th Chamaria constituency, dominated by minority voters, is no exception. The Congress party has witnessed a surge of ticket seekers here, with several aspirants already filing applications in droves. Tuesday marked the final day for submitting applications for Congress party tickets, and the atmosphere in Chamaria was charged with election fervour.

In a dramatic show of strength, three-time Chaygaon constituency MLA Rekibuddin Ahmed led a grand procession to Guwahati’s Rajiv Bhawan to submit his application from Goroimari Rajiv Bhawan in Chamaria LAC. Hundreds of vehicles, adorned with party banners and placards, set out from Goraimari, creating a striking spectacle on the roads.

Before embarking on the journey, Ahmed sought blessings from the people through a community gathering at Goraimari Rajiv Bhawan. The procession was joined by leaders and workers from eight mandals under Chamaria Block Congress and eleven mandals under Goraimari Block Congress. Cultural troupes and enthusiastic supporters added vibrancy to the march, turning it into a festive rally.

