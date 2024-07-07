Massive Flooding in Dhubri: 389 Villages Submerged, Thousands Seek Refuge as Relief Camps Overflow

DHUBRI: On Saturday, the fifth day of the flood, 389 villages with a combined population of 6,03,858 are still under water, and the situation has only gotten worse due to the constant rain. In the relief camps, 12,869 individuals were seeking refuge.

However, a non- official source said that figure of flood affected people would be more than 5 lakhs as all the sar (river sand bar islands) villages located in the river Brahmaputra were inundated and affected people were taking shelter on the high rise platforms.

All the low lying areas of Dhubri town including N.S.Road were inundated and affected people were taking shelter in the schools for last four days.

Nearly 150 shops on N.S.Road remained closed for the fourth day as flood water entered into its shops. Although this N.S. Road serves as the town's primary commerce hub, neither a drain nor an elevated road were built.

Similarly, Subhas Nagar, Mistri Patty, Paul Para and Shantinagar area are still in knee deep water and huge number of residents were shifted to safer places elsewhere, residents of Paul Para said.

