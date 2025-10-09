Tezpur University Students Stage Protest Over VC’s Absence, Alleged Irregularities and Mismanagement

Guwahati: Tezpur University witnessed a massive student-led protest on Wednesday evening as tensions escalated over Vice-Chancellor Shambhu Nath Singh’s prolonged absence and alleged administrative irregularities.

The protest which began around 5:30 p.m. in front of the administration building was led by students, joined by several faculty members and university stakeholders. The demonstrators accused the Vice-Chancellor and other top officials of financial misconduct, inefficiency, and disrespect toward late music icon Zubeen Garg, sparking widespread outrage on campus.

The protestors carried a large effigy featuring the faces of VC Shambhu Nath Singh, IQAC Director Deben Chandra Baruah, Dean of SOE Sankar Chandra Deka, Executive Engineer Jadav Chandra Nath, and Finance Officer Braja Bandhu Mishra. Students claimed these officials have been involved in corrupt practices and exploited the student community for years.

Chanting slogans demanding transparency and accountability, the protesters marched through the campus before gathering at the Main Gate, where the effigy was set ablaze in a symbolic act of resistance.

“The fire represents cleansing and the fight for justice. It is a reminder that even in silence, resistance can roar and non-violence is not weakness but a moral weapon stronger than fear,” one of the student leaders said.

According to the students, the protest was not an act of hatred but a moral and symbolic expression against administrative negligence. They reiterated that the campus community is determined to continue peaceful protests until the administration restores trust, integrity, and fairness.

The demonstration comes amid the Vice-Chancellor’s continued absence from the campus for the third consecutive week, further intensifying calls for his resignation.

Adding to the unrest, an FIR was recently lodged by Prof. Kusum Kumar Bania, President of the Tezpur University Teachers’ Association, against Mr. Ramakrishna Mathe, Director of the Computer Centre. The complaint accuses Mathe of criminal trespass (Section 329, BNS), cheating and impersonation (Sections 318 & 319, BNS), and violations under Sections 65, 66, and 66D of the IT Act.

The unfolding events reflect deep-seated frustration within the university community, which now demands not only an investigation into the alleged corruption but also structural reforms to restore ethical governance and accountability at Tezpur University.