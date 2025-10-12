Massive land encroachment reported in Bilasipara; FIR filed against 17 individuals

A CORRESPONDENT

BILASIPARA: A major case of land encroachment has come to light in Bilasipara. According to reports, a group of individuals allegedly erected fences and constructed a temporary house overnight in an attempt to encroach upon a Medi Patta land. The incident took place at Chirakuta village under the Chapar Revenue Circle, where around 11 bighas of Medi Patta land belonging to M.M.B. Brick Industry were reportedly encroached upon. The incident has left the owners and local residents shocked. Officials of M.M.B. Brick Industry stated that the land has been under their possession since 1993, under the names of Chittaranjan Pal and Sunilal Das, for brick manufacturing purposes. Following the incident, the industry management lodged an FIR at Chapar Police Station against 17 individuals, including Kalu Mondal, Amzad Mondal, Ahid Mondal, and Akkel Mondal. The affected party has also filed a written complaint at the Chapar Circle Office, urging authorities to take immediate action. Sources said that the administration has initiated an inquiry into the matter, and locals have demanded strict action against those involved in the encroachment.

Also Read: Congress files FIR against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma for insulting ST women

Also Watch: