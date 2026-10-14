Mizoram: 10 pick-up trucks bound for Myanmar intercepted in Lawngtlai

In a major crackdown on cross-border smuggling, local volunteers in south Mizoram's Lawngtlai town intercepted at least 10 unregistered pick-up trucks suspected of being illegally transported to neighboring Myanmar for sale.

Members of the AOC Veng branch of the Young Lai Association (YLA) stopped the Tata Yodha vehicles on Tuesday afternoon before handing them over to district authorities.

The interception highlights growing anxiety over cross-border vehicle trafficking. Lawngtlai District Magistrate Donny Lalruatsanga recently issued strict prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), banning the unauthorized sale of Indian vehicles to foreign nationals.

Authorities have noted an uptick in instances where vehicles are moved across the porous international border using fraudulent or forged registration documents.

"We are keeping a strict vigil along the border pockets to curb this illegal trade. The administration, alongside Mizoram Police and the Assam Rifles, will ensure legal action against anyone violating the border trade norms," stated a district official following a review of the seizure.

Further investigation is underway to trace the origin of the vehicles, which were reportedly brought in from Aizawl.