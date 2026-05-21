Massive Potholes on Nalbari Town Roads Trigger Public Outrage Over Poor Construction Quality

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: The deplorable condition of several major roads in Nalbari town has become a matter of serious concern for residents and commuters alike. Following just a couple of recent rain showers, large potholes have appeared across important roads in the town, triggering widespread public anger and frustration.

Busy stretches of roads are now riddled with deep potholes, damaged asphalt surfaces, and waterlogged patches, making daily travel extremely risky. Locals have alleged that the roads were constructed using unscientific methods and substandard materials, which is why the damage became visible after only minor rainfall.

Concerned citizens have questioned why the district administration, municipal authorities, and the Public Works Department have failed to take notice of such a serious issue.

At the same time, criticism is mounting over the silence of the area’s popular MLA regarding the worsening road conditions. Residents say that while promises of development are frequently made during elections, basic civic issues are now being ignored.

Locals have demanded immediate scientific repair of the damaged roads and a fair investigation into the contractors and officials involved in the alleged substandard construction work.

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