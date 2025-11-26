Massive protest over death of youth in wild elephant attack in Golaghat

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: In Rangbong No. 5 under Bokial forest range of Golaghat forest division, a youth named Gopal Bhumij (21 years), resident of New Line of Govindapur tea estate, died on the way to the hospital after being critically injured in a wild elephant attack on Sunday.

After the post-mortem was completed on Tuesday and the body brought directly from Golaghat to the Bokial connecting road near the Porabangla Tinali, hundreds of leaders, workers of the All Assam Tea Tribes Students' Association (AATTSA) and local residents staged a sit-in demonstration, leading to intense protests. During this protest, the entire Bokial connecting road remained completely blocked.

People of the larger region have long been distressed by the menace of wild elephants and the general public has been suffering due to the absence of safety for life and property. On Tuesday, the protestors condemned the Forest Department's failure and filled the air of Porabangla with slogans like 'Bokial Forest Department Murdabad' and 'Stop Human-Elephant Conflict.'

