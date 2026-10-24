Massive Rally in Chiephobozou Demands Justice for Kohima Taxi Assault Survivor

Hundreds of demonstrators led by the Nerhema Women Organisation (NWO) staged a massive peaceful rally at the Chiephobozou Town Council Office on Friday, demanding swift justice for a woman allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted by a taxi driver on October 17.

The victim was travelling from Kohima when the driver bypassed her destination, driving towards the Chiechama–Botsa route where the assault occurred.

The protest drew widespread support from the Northern Angami Women Organisation and the All Nagaland Taxi Association (ANTA), Kohima headquarters, which strongly condemned the incident and raised urgent alarms over commuter safety.

"This is a heinous violation of women's dignity. We stand entirely with the survivor and demand stringent legal action," declared NWO President Enoli Videnuo Tsürho during her keynote address.

Protesters submitted a memorandum to Headquarters Additional Deputy Commissioner Ruopfukuotuo Noudi, warning of intensified democratic agitations if justice is delayed.

Lauding the survivor's bravery in filing an FIR, civil society groups urged citizens across Nagaland to unite. They are demanding a fast-tracked, impartial probe alongside concrete safety measures for women travelling alone, while the survivor’s identity remains strictly withheld.